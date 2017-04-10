Coolpad Cool 1 Dual 3GB RAM variant launched at Rs. 10,999

Coolpad has just announced a new variant of the Cool 1 Dual smartphone which was launched last year in December. The new variant now comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage and the company has made the smartphone available for online purchase.

Talking about the new variant, Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India has stated, "This variant is the most affordable Dual Camera phone in the market and offers the same monochrome + color dual camera module that is today available in only high-end phones." In any case, the new variant is an Amazon India exclusive and is priced at Rs. 10,999. The device will go on sale from 11 April onwards.

As for the specifications, there are only minor changes from the original one (4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant). Cool 1 Dual comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Octa- core processor which is clocked at 1.8 Ghz. It is further paired with Adreno 510 for graphic operations.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone features 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone flaunts a dual 13+13-megapixel primary camera on the rear which comes with autofocus technology, color balance and dual tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.2 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens and the camera app also has various shooting modes

Cool 1 Dual offers connectivity options like 4G with VoLTE support, 2G/3G, Wi-Fi 8802.1111 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5mm Audio Jack and also USB Type-C port. The Cool 1 Dual draws its power from a massive 4000mAh battery. The smartphone does come with fast charging support as well.

Additionally, sensors on board the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, three-axis gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Finally, the device measures 152x74.8x8.2mm and weighs 173 grams.

Interestingly, now with the launch of this new 3GB RAM variant, Coolpad Cool 1 Dual's 4GB RAM variant also gets a price cut and is now available at Rs. 12,999 on Amazon India as opposed to the original price of Rs. 13,999.