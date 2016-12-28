Coolpad Cool 1 Dual with 13MP Dual Rear Cameras and 4000mAh Battery Launched for Rs. 13,999

Nearly three months ago, Coolpad in collaboration with LeEco launched the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual smartphone in China. Earlier today, the Chinese firm launched the same smartphone in India at an event in New Delhi. Priced at Rs. 13,999, the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is the cheapest smartphone in the country to offer the dual rear camera setup.

The USP of the phone is its 13MP dual camera present at the back that also has support for bokeh effect. Diving into the other specifications of the phone, the Cool 1 Dual comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080*1920 pixels. And the display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 77 percent.

Under-the-hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. For graphics, there is an Adreno 510 GPU. In terms of storage, the Cool 1 Dual comes with 32GB of internal storage, and it does not feature a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Imaging wise, the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual comes with an 8MP front-facing camera and it runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based EUI 5.6 out-of-the-box. Previous Coolpad devices launched in India ran company's in-house Cool UI, but with the collaboration with LeEco, they are releasing it with LeEco's EUI.

The Coolpad Cool 1 Dual comes with several connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the phone support Reliance Jio 4G SIM card. Noticeably, the Cool 1 Dual features a USB Type-C port, and this entire package is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India and will be exclusive to Amazon India. The handset will be available in two color options- silver and gold. And, for the folks eagerly waiting out there, the Cool Dual will go on sale on January 5. Thankfully, it's an open sale.