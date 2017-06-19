Grab Coolpad Cool 1, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite at discount via Amazon

Amazon India and Coolpad have joined hands for the 'Paisa Vasool' sale on three devices. The smartphones that are available on discount during this sale are Coolpad Cool 1, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite.

Under the Paisa Vasool Sale, you can grab the Coolpad smartphones at a discount ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000. To make it clear, the Coolpad Cool 1 is available at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

The Coolpad Note 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the Note 5 Lite is priced at Rs. 6,999. Apart from this discount, Amazon and Vodafone have teamed up to provide 45GB free data for 5 months along with the purchase of any of these Coolpad phones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Coolpad Cool 1 The Coolpad Cool 1 sports a 5.5-inch IPS 1080p display. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the device boasts of a 13MP dual rear camera setup with 4K video recording, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera too. The other aspects of the Coolpad phone include 4G VoLTE, a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port and a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Coolpad Note 5 Coolpad Note 5 is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p fully laminated display and employes a 1.5GHz ccta-core Snapdragon 617 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with Cool UI 8.0, the smartphone has a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash and an 8MP front camera with a similar aperture, 80.1-degree wide-angle lens and LED flash. It has a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and a 4010mAh battery. Coolpad Note 5 Lite The Coolpad Note 5 Lite bestows a 5-inch HD 720p IPS 2.5D curved glass display. The device is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM and 16GB default memory capacity. While most of the specifications of this device are identical to those of the Coolpad Note 5, this device makes use of a 2500mAh battery.