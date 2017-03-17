Coolpad Cool 1 gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000; Grab it at Rs. 12,999

Coolpad Cool 1 smartphone featuring a dual camera setup at its rear was released in India in December 2016 with a price tag of Rs. 13,999. Now, the company is offering a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on this phone for a limited time period.

As a result of this price cut, the Coolpad Cool 1 is now available for just Rs. 12,999. The device is listed for sale exclusive on Amazon India. It comes in two color variants - Silver and Gold. If you are interested in purchasing this dual camera phone, this is a great chance to save a considerable amount on your purchase. Needless to say, the Coolpad Cool 1 is an affordable dual camera phone in the market.

It goes without saying that the USP of this phone is the dual camera setup at its rear. The smartphone makes use of dual 13MP lenses at its rear - one is a regular sensor while the other is a monochrome sensor. The rear snapper modular has f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and dual-tone LED flash as well. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

On the specs front, the Coolpad phone is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p in-cell display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB non-expandable storage capacity. Booting on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with EUI 5.8, the Cool 1 comes with 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,000mAh battery. Like many other smartphones in this price bracket, this one also features a fingerprint sensor at its back.