Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 4060mAh battery launched in China

It has been a while since Coolpad has launched any smartphones. However, things have changed as the Chinese handset manufacturer has just come up with a new smartphone called the Coolpad Cool Play 6. Targeted at gaming enthusiasts, the device comes equipped with a hardware that is said to withstand hours of gaming.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 looks quite impressive. While design-wise, the phone will surely turn some heads. It comes with a price tag of a price tag of 1499 Yuan ($217), which is relatively low given the specs line up. Pre-registration for the smartphone has already begun and it will go on sale onwards May 16.

Now, let's find out what the Coolpad Cool Play 6 has in stored for its customers.

Sleek Design The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is made of metal and is available in two different color variants: Black and Soft Gold. The display of the device is surrounded by bezels and the bottom bezel is unusually large. As you can see, there is no physical home button. Coming to the rear part, the phone boasts a vertically arranged dual camera setup. The fingerprint sensor is housed just below the camera module. The bottom edge of the phone holds the speaker grills. Display and optics The Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the back, which consists of two 13MP sensors. It is accompanied by a dual tone LED flash. Up front, there lies an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Hardware The new smartphone from Coolpad is powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the Cool Play 6 has 64GB inbuilt storage. The device gets its energy from a large 4060mAh non-removable battery under its hood. The battery is claimed to last 6 hours of heavy gaming session. Other specs The Coolpad Cool Play 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE support, WiFi (802.11 ac/a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Additionally, the device is said to come with an inbuilt intelligence temperature control technology that doesn't let it get too hot when running heavy games.

