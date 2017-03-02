Coolpad Cool S1 with Snapdragon 821 SoC likely coming to India in May

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad unveiled its flagship Cool S1 in December last year. As per the media reports, the Cool S1's India launch is all set to happen in the second quarter of this year. The report speculates that the Snapdragon 821 equipped smartphone is likely to launch in the country in May.

At the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, the company showcased the Cool S1. This smartphone is bestowed with the Harman Kardon tone tuning technology. Also, Harman Kardon rewards Coolpad the official authentication certification on the basis of high quality sound. Notably, this is the first certification that Harman has ever issued to a smartphone brand. With the Clari-Fi technology, the Cool S1 revives the compressed WMV and MP3 files better.

Talking about the specs, the Coolpad Cool S1 adorns a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM. The internal storage capacity of the phone is 32GB and it lacks a micro SD card slot.

The other goodies of this phone include a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture dual LED flash and PDAF, an 8MP front-facer, and a 4,070mAh battery. The Cool S1 boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS topped with EUI 5.8. It also has 4G LTE, GPS with A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.