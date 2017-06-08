Coolpad Defiant running on Android Nougat to launch on June 16

Coolpad, a Chinese handset manufacturer seems to be all set to unveil an Android 7.0 Nougat-based smartphone on June 16.

Well, the upcoming Coolpad smartphone is said to be dubbed Coolpad Defiant. Previous rumors pointed out that this smartphone will be exclusive to the U.S. carrier T-Mobile. Now, there is an official confirmation regarding the smartphone's launch and availability as the Coolpad Defiant is said t be launched on June 16 at T-Mobile. This confirmation comes in from the official Twitter account of Coolpad America.

Though the device is said to be exclusive to one of the leading U.S. carriers, T-Mobile, it is said that the same will be made available via the MetroPCS stores sometime this summer. However, a specific date for the same is yet to be announced.

The Coolpad Defiant is believed to be a budget smartphone with better specifications than its predecessor dubbed Coolpad Catalyst (also exclusive to T-Mobile). The device will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and adorn a 5-inch display with FWVGA 854×480 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone from Coolpad's stable will employ a quad-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon processor paired with Adreno 308 graphics unit and 1GB RAM.

The internal storage space is 8GB and it can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The device will be fueled by a 2450mAh battery and come with a 5MP main snapper and a 2MP front-facing selfie shooter as well. The other aspects of the Coolpad Defiant coming on June 16 are 4G LTE support and Bluetooth 4.1. Though the device is said to be a budget smartphone, it's pricing remains unknown.