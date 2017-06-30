Coolpad E2 with 2GB RAM, Android 7.1.1 Nougat surfaces on Geekbench

A new Coolpad device with the moniker Coolpad E2 seems to be in the pipeline. The alleged device has been spotted on the popular benchmark database - Geekbench. The benchmark listing has brought some of the key specifications of this smartphone to light.

Going by the Coolpad E2 benchmark listing, the device is believed to arrive with the 1.09GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. From the specs, it is clear that the smartphone might be a budget-centric offering from the company.

Apart from the internal aspects, the benchmark listing shows that the upcoming Coolpad smartphone might be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. For now, there are no other details about the upcoming Coolpad E2 that has visited the Geekbench database.

We need to wait for a few more weeks or months to know more information. One thing that is sure is that this budget Coolpad smartphone might be aimed to compete with the likes of entry-level devices such as the ones from Xiaomi.

Notably, a few days back, two Coolpad smartphones - POL-A10 and POL-T0 surfaced on the Chinese regulatory site TENAA. This listing did point out that these smartphones are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and bestow an identical 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display.

With this kind of display, these smartphones are definitely not budget ones, so we need to wait for the company to reveal an official word regarding the upcoming devices. We will provide you more details once there is an update regarding the same.