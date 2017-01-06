Coolpad Unveils its First-ever Unlocked Smartphone - Coolpad Conjr at CES 2017

Coolpad garnered wide popularity and success after launching the most affordable smartphone in the country with dual rear camera setup - Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, which is available in India at a price tag of Rs. 13,999. Expanding its product lineup, the Chinese smartphone vendor unveiled yet another budget smartphone at CES 2017 - Coolpad Conjr at $179.99, which is roughly around Rs. 12,200.

Coolpad Conjr is said to be the company's first-ever unlocked smartphone with which Coolpad makes an official entry into the fast growing open market space. The budget smartphone comes fitted with a mix of impressive specifications in its camera and memory set-up, however, lags as far as the display and processor are considered, reveals the report.

Being the first open market smartphone, Coolpad Conjr features a 5-inch IPS HD display and runs on the company's own Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow similar to the previous Coolpad devices, and also comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 64GB with a microSD.

Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP processor clocked at 1.0GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM, Coolpad Conjr bears a decent 8MP front-facing camera along with a 13MP rear camera set-up along with a LED flash option, which makes the device an apt option for photography enthusiasts.

However, in terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G LTE, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1 options. The entire package is backed by a not so great 2500mAh battery.

At the launch event, Coolpad officials clearly mentioned that the new Coolpad Conjr is already up for pre-orders in U.S and will start the shipping process very soon. However, whether the smartphone will hit the Indian market anytime soon or not is a big question, which remains unanswered as of yet.