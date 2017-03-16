Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 8,199; availability starts March 21

Coolpad has announced the launch the Coolpad Note 5 Lite smartphone in India. The device has been priced at Rs. 8,199. It is exclusive to Amazon India and will go on sale from March 21.

Coolpad has released the Grey and Gold color variants of the Note 5 Lite in the country. The smartphone boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Cool UI 8.0. It is a dual SIM smartphone featuring a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6% and the pixel density is average at 294 ppi. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP processor clocked at 1GHz. This processor is paired with 3GB RAM and Mali 720 graphics unit. The imaging aspects of this smartphone include a 13MP main snapper with dual LED flash and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera also with LED flash.

Talking about the storage, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite packs 16GB of internal storage space that can be further expanded up to 64GB using a micro SD card. The device also comes with USB OTG support. The connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE along with the standard options. A 2,500mAh battery powers this phone delivering up to 200 hours of standby time.