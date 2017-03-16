Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 8,199; availability starts March 21

Coolpad Note 5 Lite is priced at Rs. 8,199.

By:

Coolpad has announced the launch the Coolpad Note 5 Lite smartphone in India. The device has been priced at Rs. 8,199. It is exclusive to Amazon India and will go on sale from March 21.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 8,199

Coolpad has released the Grey and Gold color variants of the Note 5 Lite in the country. The smartphone boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Cool UI 8.0. It is a dual SIM smartphone featuring a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6% and the pixel density is average at 294 ppi. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP processor clocked at 1GHz. This processor is paired with 3GB RAM and Mali 720 graphics unit. The imaging aspects of this smartphone include a 13MP main snapper with dual LED flash and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera also with LED flash.

Also Read: Coolpad Cool S1 with Snapdragon 821 SoC likely coming to India in May

Talking about the storage, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite packs 16GB of internal storage space that can be further expanded up to 64GB using a micro SD card. The device also comes with USB OTG support. The connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE along with the standard options. A 2,500mAh battery powers this phone delivering up to 200 hours of standby time.



Gallery   |   7 Photos
Coolpad Note 5

Read More About coolpad | news | smartphones | mobiles

Other articles published on Mar 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers