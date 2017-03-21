Coolpad Note 5 Lite sales to begin from noon today

Coolpad Note 5 Lite, which was launched last week in India is all prepped to go on sale today via e-commerce platforms today by noon. Coolpad, which has been offering quite a number of smartphones in the mid-range section which is likely to create a tad bit of competition in the Indian market with this latest entrant.

Priced at Rs. 8199, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite has its own set of offerings like 3GB RAM, and a conspicuous pricing, to charm the Indian smartphone consumers.

Available in two color variants Gold and Grey, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite comes with a dual-SIM slot and runs Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Note 5 Lite is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP SoC, which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and a Mali 720 GPU.

Coming to the display, the device sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display. Additionally, the display has a pixel density of 294ppi and a 70.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Though it is a budget version, the latest smartphone by Coolpad boasts of a 13MP primary camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP Selfie-shooter with LED flash.

Despite the minimum price-tag attached to it, it is bestowed with a Fingerprint scanner at the back, which in itself is an added advantage to the device. Not too many devices at this price-point offer Fingerprint scanner. The device has 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 64GB. The Note 5 Lite also features USB OTG support along with connectivity options which include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB.

The smartphone has few onboard sensors these include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Under the hood, the device packs a slightly lower capacity cell with2500mAh. This could very well be the only downside and signs of cutting cost on this phone, but as per Coolpad, the battery is rated to deliver up to 200 hours of standby time. The smartphone is fairly light and weighs in at 148 grams, and measures 145.3x72.3x8.7mm making it fairly slim and sleek.

There are quite a lot of devices in the market, which share similar specs. Hence, even with the addition of the Fingerprint sensor and 3GB RAM, the device will have to jostle among low-to-mid-range devices in the Indian market.

