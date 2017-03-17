Coolpad plans to set up 1000 more retail outlets by the end this quarter

Chinese smartphone company, Coolpad is planning to increase its presence in the country, as the company is setting up 1000 more retail outlets by the end of this quarter.

"Currently we are operating in six cities, i.e Delhi- NCR, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and soon we are going to add Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on the list," Coolpad India CEO Syed Tajuddin told Gizbot.

He said, "currently we have 2000 retail outlets but our aim is to have 3000 outlets and for this, we are going to add 1000 more outlets by the end of this quarter."

"We will try to conclude this financial year by selling 3 million smartphones and for the next fiscal, we hope to sell about 5 million," he said.

He said most of our revenue comes from Tier 1 cities and we are expecting that offline retail to grow to 30-35 per cent during the next fiscal which currently accounts for less than 20 percent of the overall sales.

The company is also planning to launch five more devices by the end this year.

"This is our first and we are going to launch five more products by the end of this year." Adding that probably in May you'll get a chance to see a very different product from us.

Meanwhile, the company has launched the Note 5 Lite. The newly launched phone sports a sleek metal body combined with an 8-megapixel front camera integrated with a fingerprint scanner at the rear. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in at a price of Rs. 8,199. It will be available in variants of gold and gray starting via open sale from March 21, 2017.

The device features a 5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB), 13MP rear and 8 MP front camera and with LED Flash and 2,500 mAh battery.

Coolpad is also aiming to be ranked No. 1 exclusive handset brands on Amazon.in by this year end.