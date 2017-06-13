Coolpad's best selling smartphones available for discounted prices on Amazon

Coolpad has announced discounted price for its four best selling smartphones as a part of "Cool Summer Sale" on Amazon.in. The smartphone models that are being offered on discounted price June 12, 2017 onwards are Cool 1(4GB), Cool 1(3GB), Coolpad Note 5 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite. The offer is for limited time period. Amazon.in has listed the aforementioned devices a the best selling Coolpad devices.

During the "Cool Summer Sale" the Cool 1 3GB variant gets a price slash of Rs. 1000 whereas the 4 GB variant gets a price cut of Rs. 3000. Cool 1 3GB now costs Rs. 9,999 and 4 GB costs Rs. 11,999. Coolpad Note 5 has been given a price cut of Rs. 1000 and it now costs Rs. 9,999. Note 5 Lite which is being offered for with a discount of Rs. 1,500 now costs Rs. 7,499.

Syed Tajuddin, Cheif Executive Officer at Coolpad India, expressed his enthusiasm on the response these smartphones received in the Indian market, "The response we have received for all these handsets has been great on Amazon.in. Despite a lot of options for Indian customers in this price range, customers have opted for Coolpad devices."

Mr. Syed further stated that the Cool summer Sale on Amazon.in is a great opportunity for customers to buy Coolpad smartphones on much affordable discounted prices.

Coolpad has gained a substantial market in India with smartphones in budget segment that perform well and have a user interface unlike any other Android device in the market.