Coolpad's two new smartphones spotted on TENAA

Coolpad's two new smartphones are now undergoing testing and they have been spotted on TENAA benchmark listing. The devices that go by the name POL-A0 and POL-T0 as spotted on benchmark test platform.

The listed devices share similar set of specifications and are most probably two variants of the same device customized for two different markets. TENAA reveals that the Coolpad POL-A0 sports a 5.5 inch full HD display and an unknown chipset clocked to 2.0 GHz. The device comes with two RAM options of 4GB and 6 GB respectively.

POL-A0 also has three ROM options of 32GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. The listing also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 12 MP rear camera and a 13 MP selfie camera. A 3,150 mAh battery will power up the device.

As mentioned earlier PLO-T0 has similar set of specifications.

Both the smartphones will run Android Nougat 7.1.1. The design of both the smartphones is very similar to Apple iPhone 7's. It can be safely assumed that Coolpad wants to introduce smartphones with premium look and feel. Coolpad has a reputation for offering smartphones in the market that have specifications very to premium flagships but are tagged with a budget price. This is also the brand's unique selling proposition.

It would be interesting to see if Coolpad continues with the similar flair to offer a great smartphone that truly takes over the market.

Since the smartphones have been listed on TENAA, it can be expected that Coolpad will announce their launch anytime now.

Image source