'Copyless Paste' feature for android is being tested by Google

Google is apparently testing a new feature called 'Copyless Paste' for the android version of its Chrome web browser. It has even introduced the first code for this feature.

According to a report published on VentureBeat, while users can access this feature in Chrome://flags in Chrome Canary running Android OS, it might not work currently. Another report claims that the 'Copyless Paste' feature can be enabled from the browser's version 59 and later as well. As of now, Chrome 58 is the latest version for Android.

As you can understand from the name, this feature automatically copies useful information (e.g. a restaurant's address) and suggests it for pasting in apps where it might be relevant.

"If you looked at a restaurant website and switched to the Maps app, the keyboard would offer the name of that restaurant as a suggestion to enter into the search bar," says the feature's description.

As per the VentureBeat report, Google began working on this feature from February this year. However, as the feature is not fully functional yet, Google is expected to officially introduce it to Chrome 60 for Android.

The report further reveals that the 'Copyless Paste' wouldn't function if users use incognito tabs since these pages store data differently. The feature won't be available on low-end devices as well.

We have already mentioned that the 'Copyless Paste' is still in the developing process. Presumably, Google is expected to announce the feature officially at its I/O developer conference, which will take place between May 17 to May 19.