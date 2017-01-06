Corning to Feature Evolution of Glass Age Vision at CES 2017

Corning, today, announced that it will feature a variety of exciting innovations in its booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

At the ongoing CES 2017 event, Corning will showcase how Corning Gorilla Glass, celebrating its 10th anniversary, and its other advanced glass technologies are pushing boundaries for exciting new applications in automotive, fitness, architectural design, and more.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo's Launches at CES 2017: ThinkPad X1, Miix 720, Legion Gaming Laptops, Smart Assistant & More

Dr. Jeffrey Evenson, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer said, "We have an opportunity this year to share our evolving Glass Age vision, inspiring consumers, customers, and partners to engage with us and help build the ecosystems for innovative solutions enabled by precision glass that can redefine everyday activities.

Simply put, we believe glass components can be as vital to the next 50 years as silicon components have been to the last 50 years."

Here's what the company is planning to showcase at the CES event.

A glass-enabled concept car that showcases how Corning is redefining the automotive experience through thin, tough, and optically advantaged Corning Gorilla Glass and other glass technologies - inside and out.

An immersive fitness experience that could be easily adapted for other training applications, featuring a display mirror with an augmented-reality layer and personalized feedback.

A home collaboration hub that enables seamless communication and increased productivity among remote colleagues.

An office collaboration hub that facilitates the exchange of ideas and dissolves distances, taking telepresence to the next level.

And a "Glassie Station" that provides booth visitors with a unique way to share their Glass Age at CES 2017 experience through 3D next-generation selfies.

-Press Release

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals