Damaged iPhone screens will now be easier and cheaper to repair: Report

Previously if you ever cracked iPhone's screen the cost of repair was very high. In fact, you could as well get a new phone instead of the damaged one.

However, the trend is changing we believe. According to a detailed Reuters report, Apple customers might have to pay a very less amount for repairing their damaged iPhones. And how will it achieve such feat? Well, the report notes that by the end of 2017, Apple will put its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone glass in about 400 authorized third-party repair centers in 25 countries.

The initial rollout aims to put machines in 200, or about 4 percent, of Apple's 4,800 authorized service providers worldwide over the next few months. The company plans to double that figure by the end of the year.

So if that happens, it should significantly make it easier for customers to get their broken iPhone screens fixed easily and at a cheaper rate. Moreover, it looks like the company is also aiming to reduce long wait times for iPhone repairs at its retail stores.

Interestingly, Apple also has stated that its process aims to make the display look like it just came out of the box. Thus a Reuters' reporter was allowed to see the repairing machine in action and he has revealed the process of repairing an iPhone. In his own words:

"In a smaller training room, a technician laid out the tools Apple uses to fix iPhone screens: special screwdrivers for the iPhone's five- and three-lobed screws, a custom suction-cup for loosening the screen without tearing the delicate ribbon cables behind it, and a press to squeeze iPhone 7s to ensure waterproofing."

"Once the new screen is mounted, the iPhone goes into the Horizon Machine, which allows Apple's software to communicate with the fresh hardware. Over the course of 10 to 12 minutes, the machine talks to the phone's operating system to pair the fingerprint sensor to the phone's brain. While that unfolds, a mechanical finger jabs the screen in multiple places to test the touch-sensitive surface. The machine also fine tunes the display and software to match the precise colors and calibration of the original."

In any case, Apple is now trying to deliver a customer experience that exceeds anything its competitors are trying to do.