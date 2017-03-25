DataWind launches MoreGMax 3G6 Phablet; offers 12 months of free internet

Datawind, famously known for the development of the Aakash tablet computer, have now launched a budget phone known as MoreGMax 3G6 in India. This phablet is not just available at Rs. 5,999 but also has an exciting offer of 12 months free internet browsing.

Regarding this offer, Mr. Suneet Singh Tuli, President & CEO of DataWind Inc said, "We at DataWind want to cater to the forgotten billion, those that have been left out of the growth and prosperity that India is witnessing. By empowering them with connectivity to billions of pages of a website, we give them the opportunity to take advantage of both educational content and also commerce."

This low-cost phone is powered by a Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory which can be expanded further up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot. The phone features 2 MP front-facing camera and a 8 MP rear camera.

With a larger display of 6-inch, it offers gesture support in it. Connectivity options include Wi-fi Direct, 3G HSPA, MicroUSB 2.0 port, Bluetooth, and GPS. Running on Android 6.0, it does not support 4G LTE network. If one wish to use Jio sim, then he can additionally buy the JioFi Mi-Fi device for Rs. 1,999. Like other budget phones, this is also made up of the plastic body.

Earlier, the company has collaborated with Reliance Communication to offer free internet. The previously launched Pockersurfer smartphones also offered the free internet browsing option. But users could access this free internet only by using the companies patented UbiSurfer browser which offers fast browsing experience even when your net connection is slow.

This phablet will be manufactured in one of the Indian plant located in Hyderabad. By providing good features in low cost, this phone will definitely hit the market and make a good sale.