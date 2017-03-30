Datawind plans to invest Rs. 100 crore on Mobile Virtual Network Operator services

Canada-based tablet and handset maker Datawind is planning to invest Rs. 100 crore on Mobile Virtual Network Operator services in India, PTI reported.

According to a report, DataWind President and CEO Suneet Singh Tuli said, "We are hoping that we should get a license in a month or so. DataWind will invest Rs 100 in the first six months to launch the business with focus on data services."

He said, "We will look at data plans around Rs. 20 per month or lesser. One year of data service should not be more than Rs. 200".

On talking about the tablet business, Tuli said that company has a daily production capacity of 10,000 tablets in its Hyderabad plant and 5,000 tablets in its Amritsar plant.

"We are currently producing around 11,000 tablets per day. We want to set up the third plant also somewhere in the east but have kept it on hold for this year," he added.

Meanwhile, the company has partnered with Vismaad Inc to launch - VidyaTab-Punjabi (the first ever Punjabi education Tablet).

On the launch, Tuli said that "Alarming studies have predicted the extinction of the Punjabi language in the next few decades. To help preserve and grow the adoption of this rich and beautiful language, today we've launched the first ever Punjabi education Tablet - VidyaTab-Punjabi. This tablet will not only be useful for students who know Punjabi language and Gurumukhi script, but those not familiar with the language can also learn a lot about Punjabi culture."

The tablet has over 100 learning features that teach Punjabi language and Gurumukhi script, as well as all other educational quotients that enhance the knowledge base of students and the application has been developed by VISMAAD which includes: Form and Diction of Punjabi alphabets, Word formation, Gurumukhi vowel signs, Sentence Making, Improving Punjabi vocabulary, Basic Punjabi grammar besides other uses.

Sukhwinder Singh, CEO of Vismaad Inc., stated, "Datawind, with its affordable tablets and bundled free internet browsing was our natural choice of partner as we looked to extend the reach of our apps. With Datawind's consistent position as the largest supplier in India, no other tablet manufacturer has the breadth of product range or customer reach. We're excited by this partnership to bring Punjabi learning into every home."