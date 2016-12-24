Sony Xperia XZ and Xpeira X Performance Get December Security Update

A few days back, Sony rolled out the Android Nougat update for the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ smartphones. Now, the company has yet again released a new update for the two smartphones.

The new firmware update brings the latest December Security patch to these smartphones. On the contrary, other than this update, there seems to be no other added feature.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Mid-Range Nokia Powered Android Smartphone Hits the Web

Now, with the latest update, both Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance smartphones' build number has been moved from 39.2.A.0.237 to 39.2.A.0.361.

As per the reports, the update is out in some European markets and Latin America. And as of now, the update is only meant for the single SIM variants of the Xperia XZ (F8331) and Xperia X Performance (F8131). It might come to other areas in the days to come.

Sony Xperia X Performance comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. It has 3GB of RAM and packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2000GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Sony Xperia X Performance packs a 23-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The smartphone is powered by a 2700mAh non-removable battery. The Sony Xperia X Performance is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM.

SEE ASLO: Xiaomi Launches Affordable Mi Piston Fresh Ear Muffs and Over-the-ear Mi Headphones

As for Sony Xperia XZ smartphone, the device comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 200GB via a microSD card.

The Sony Xperia XZ packs a 23-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Sony Xperia XZ is powered by a 2900mAh non-removable battery and is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts two Nano-SIMs.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals

Source