December Security Updates Available for 11 Android Smartphones

Well nowadays it looks like the smartphone manufacturers are taking Android security patches very seriously and they are taking the necessary steps to deploy them only few weeks after Google releases them.

Likewise, at the end of 2016 Verizon has recently started sending out new updates to most of the flagship smartphones. However, all of the updates contain nothing more than the latest security patches.

On the other hand this is quite an interesting case as the batch of updates that are available for 11 smartphones and they are the HTC 10, Moto Z family, Galaxy Note 4, Note 5, Note Edge, Galaxy S5, S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge+.

Receiving the update notification on your handset may take a few days.

Below are the links to each phone's update:

HTC 10: Software version 1.85.605.9

Moto Z / Moto Z DROID: NCLS25.86-11-4

Moto Z Play: Software version MCOS24.104-35-1-19

Galaxy Note 4: Software version N910VVRS2CPL1

Galaxy Note 5: Software version N920VVRS3BPL4

Galaxy Note Edge: Software version N915VVRS2CPL1

Galaxy S5: Software version G900VVRS2DPL1

Galaxy S6: Software version G920VVRS4CPL3

Galaxy S6 Edge: Software version G925VVRS4CPL3

Galaxy S6 Edge+: Software version G928VVRS3BPL4

