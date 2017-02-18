Did HMD just confirm the launch of Nokia 3310 in this video?

Nokia is going to announce a range of devices at the Mobile World Congress press meet this year. Speculations are such that the smartphone pioneer is going to unveil the rumored Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and more Android devices.

Apart from just the high-end devices, there has been a lot of buzz about the comeback of the most favorite and durable Nokia 3310 yet again. However, until date, there has been no confirmation by the Finland-based company. But, not any longer.

A video teaser on YouTube by Nokia Mobile almost confirms that the comeback of the Nokia 3310 is no rumor, and the company is actually working of unveiling a premium version of the classic Nokia 3310.

The video with the caption - "I wanna love you like my Nokia 3310". The teaser compares the present-day high-end smartphones with the Nokia 3310 and reveals how beautiful life was with the classic "dumb" phone back then.

The video makes us so nostalgic. It talks about the "snake games" and how easy the life was without the internet. It also highlights the beauty of messaging, which already lost its existence, thanks to the innumerable chatting apps.

Well, other than the nostalgic feel, the video reveals nothing about the upcoming rumored Nokia 3310. However, if the rumors are to be believed, Nokia 3310 is going to make a come back as a high-end version, will be running on Android Nougat and can be available at an affordable price tag of around Rs. 4,000.

Further adding up to the rumor mill, speculations are also such that the premium version of the Nokia 3310 can be packed with a longer lasting battery, similar to that of the classic Nokia 3310. Sadly, no other information has been revealed about the Nokia device, for now, however, predictions are such that HMD might unveil the premium version of Nokia 3310 at MWC 2017.

This information should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the Finland-based firm hasn't confirmed any of it yet.