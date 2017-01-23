Did Nokia just confirm the launch of a Snapdragon 835-powered flagship smartphone?

HMD Global just launched the Nokia 6 in China and the smartphone seems to have achieved some mild success. While Nokia was one of the most popular brands before, with the introduction of Android, the nokia smartphones had almost disappeared.

But now Nokia is making its comeback. It may have a long way to go before regaining its past glory, but the company looks to have prepared a couple of new devices that could be unveiled throughout the year. In fact, the first announcement may happen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February.

SEE ALSO: Hugo Barra is leaving Xiaomi to embark on a new journey

However, few details or leaks about the upcoming Nokia devices are already spreading all over the internet. And according to the latest report, Nokia China might have just spilled the beans on the company's upcoming flagship smartphone.

The report states that Nokia in its official Weibo account has made big claims/confirmations about the Qualcomm chip rumor which has been making rounds on the internet already. As such, in an attempt to reply to the fans, Nokia has pointed out that a handset powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor was already in the making. The company has further replied saying that that it will take time in coming out.

SEE ALSO: Vivo V5 Plus with dual front-facing camera launched at Rs. 27,980, will be available from February 1

This is indeed an interesting revelation from Nokia and it seems that the company is serious about getting back into the smartphone game.

Via

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals