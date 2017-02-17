Sales of dual-camera smartphones likely to increase by 400% in 2017

Lately, we see many smartphones launching with the dual-camera setup. But, the very first dual-camera smartphone was launched in 2011 and it was LG Innotek that supplied the setup for the device. Well, the very first smartphone to be launched with the dual-camera setup is LG Optimus 3D.

This smartphone took pictures in 3D and a secondary lens was required to make the depth of field adjustments. Likewise, the HTC Evo 3D came with a dual-camera setup at its rear. This device has nothing to do with 3D as the LG phone. Also, the LG V10 sports such a dual-camera setup, but it stood out from the crowd by using the setup for its front-facing camera. Its successor, LG V20 came with such an arrangement at its back tipping that the future variants will have it there.

Notably, the dual-camera smartphone on the HTC One (M8) made a difference by making the companies adopt this setup on their high-end flagship models. Following the same, even Apple used the setup on the iPhone 7 Plus. Going by a recent report, the iPhone 7 Plus had better sales than the regular iPhone in Q4 2016.

As per Counterpoint, a market research firm, the dual-camera smartphone sales will account to 300 million in 2017, which will be a whopping 400% year-on-year rise. With the increase in the use of dual-camera phones, the companies supplying such a setup and the necessary parts are also on an expansion spree.

As of now, LG Innotex is the only supplier of such dual-camera setup to Apple and will also provide the same for the upcoming LG G6. With Apple's contract, the supplier posted a record operating profit of $103 million in Q4 last year. The strong results are believed to continue even in Q1 2017 as LG G6 is all set to be launched later this month.

The other supplier of dual-camera lens is Samsung Electro-mechanics. This one supplies the setup to LeEco and Xiaomi. It is in talks with Vivo, Oppo, and Huawei regarding the same. If the trend of dual-camera setup smartphones continues to dominate the market, it will soon become a standard as the fingerprint scanners.

