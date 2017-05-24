Dummy iPhone 8 hands-on video leaks; schematics points out at dual selfie cameras

Apple is believed to unveil its tenth-anniversary edition - iPhone 8 later this year along with the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. The iPhone 8 is hitting the rumors repeatedly and some even claim that the launch of this device could be delayed due to the usage of OLED panels and other technical glitches.

While this remains to be clarified, a fresh speculation has made its way to the webosphere revealing the camera details of the iPhone 8. Even a leaked schematics of the alleged iPhone 8 has hit the web. Besides these leaks, a dummy iPhone 8 unit has been leaked in a short clip of 10 seconds duration showing the phone's shiny build in all its glory.

Dual camera at the front The fresh rumor that has hit the headlines is that the upcoming iPhone 8 might feature a dual-lens camera setup at the front, thanks to the Twitter tipster @VenyaGeskin1. It is believed that it will still retain a dual-lens rear camera setup as well. Eventually, this will total to four cameras on the iPhone 8 like the rumored Gionee S10 Plus. 3D facial recognition It is said that the front camera will have the ability to shoot 3D images. Previously, there were reports tipping that Apple will use the 3D facial recognition technology that is developed by LG/Innotek. If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 8 will be the first smartphone to have this feature. Selfie portrait mode The iPhone 7 Plus had dual-lens rear camera and this module had the portrait mode as well. With the report pointing out at a dual-lens selfie camera on the iPhone 8, it is believed that this phone will also have same algorithm and landscaping techniques for best selfies. Dummy iPhone 8 video The design and smartphone information tipster Benjamin Geskin has published the video of him holding the alleged dummy iPhone 8. The small 10-second footage shows the mockup of the design from all angles. It shows the vertical dual-lens camera arrangement as well. Leaked iPhone 8 schematics In addition to these leaks, the same Twitter user has revealed the alleged iPhone 8 schematics that show that the handset will have a 5.7-inch display. It also points out at the dual-lens rear camera. The front of the iPhone 8 doesn't have any buttons tipping that it could have a virtual home button embedded under the screen.