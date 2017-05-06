Elephone 8 Red official pictures released

Recently, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Elephone announced that they are going to launch three new camera phones: Elephone P8, P8 mini, and P8 Lite. All these phones are said to have a 16MP front-facing camera and that is the reason for calling them as camera phones. Now, registrations for the P8 has started.

The company has even revealed images of the Red Wine variant, which look amazing. As we know, Elephone is known for making smartphones that are affordable but offer powerful specifications and features. The P8 is not an exception. It does come with impressive spces and stylish design. Unfortunately, as of now, it will be launched only in China. Read on to know about the phone in detail.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and processor Coming to the specifications, the Elephone P8 comes with 5.5-inch JDI full HD display with in-cell technology. The display also has 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It will come equipped with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor and for this reason, it was initially named the Elephone P25. Notably, the mentioned chipset was unveiled in this year February, which means the P8 is going to be the first phone to be powered by it. Battery and storage In addition to this, the smartphone is going to pack a 3600mAh battery under its hood. The memory aspect is taken care of by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Software and cameras On the software front, the Elephone P8 will reportedly run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. In terms of optics, the device will flaunt a 21MP primary snapper manufactured by Sony, while one the front there will be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both the cameras will be accompanied by LED flash. Launch imminent Apart from the Wine Red variant, P8 will be sold in two other color options: Black and Mocha Gold. The official launch is slated for this month, so it is just a matter of a few days before this phone goes on sale.

