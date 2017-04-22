Elephone announced P8 Camera phones

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Elephone always comes up with high-end smartphones and make it affordable to customers worldwide.

Now the company just announced that they are going to launch two new camera phones - Elephone P8 and P8 mini. Both the phone features to have a 16MP front-facing camera and that is the reason for calling it as a camera phone. The company has already started revealing few details of them in their official websites. Let us learn what these devices have got to offer other than an outstanding camera.

Elephone P8 It is already mentioned that P8 will have a 16MP selfie shooter in it. Other than that, the phone offers a 21MP rear camera. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 processor coupled with a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Also Read: Elephone P9000 with Android 7.0 Nougat now available on Amazon.in at Rs. 11,999 Display wise, it comes with a 5.5-inch JDI Full HD supporting in-cell technology. The phone houses a big 3600mAh battery and said to run on Android 7.0 Nougat. Elephone P8 Mini The Elephone P8 Mini is a smaller and less powerful version of Elephone P8. With a 16MP selfie shooter, it comes with dual rear cameras whose resolutions are not yet revealed by the company. This phone has a 5.0-inch Full HD IPS display. It is featured to have a MediaTek MT6750 and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Elephone P8 Lite This phone can be considered as a cost-effective version of the Elephone P8. Like Mini, even this phone comes with dual rear camera setup having a 13-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel resolution. Also Read: Elephone to launch at least 6 new smartphones this year Selfie shooter of 16-megapixel is present in this phone. Since it will be made available at low cost, it uses a low-budget Mediatek MT6750 processor and FHD display of 5.5-inch. This device is coupled to have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Price and Availability These phones can be pre-ordered from April 24th. The price information is not yet given out by the company. We just have to wait two more days to get the complete specifications of these phones.