Elephone to launch at least 6 new smartphones this year

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Elephone is always committed to develop high-end smartphones and make it affordable to customers globally. Now, they have come up with six such smartphones and they are planning to launch it sometime soon.

Since they focus on offering innovative and user-friendly phones having elegant design, premium build quality, and superior performance, we are expecting the same in the upcoming smartphones. They have shared the image as well as few details regarding the specs ahead of its launch. You can take a look on them by visiting their official website.

Let us see in detail about this six new models which are set to launch this year.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Elephone S8 Elephone S8 is the next flagship phone of Elephone with a similar design of Xiaomi Mi Mix. It has a bezel-less design and wide FHD edge-to-edge display of 6-inch. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Mi 6 Commemorative Edition announced today Powered by Mediatek Helio X20 chipset, the phone is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Speaking of camera, it has 8-megapixel on the front and 21 megapixels on the rear. The phone runs Android 7.0 as a standard. Elephone P8 The Elephone P8 offers impressive specifications and looks somewhat similar to OnePlus 3 smartphone. This handset is equipped with Mediatek Helio P25 chipset. Bundled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, it has a large FHD display of 5.5-inch. It comes with stunning camera feature as well. It gets a front camera of 16-megapixel and rear of 21 megapixels. Elephone PlayX The Elephone PlayX is a stylish phone made up of alloy body. It offers dual camera setup and powers Helio X20 chipset in it. It has 5.5-inch narrow bezel display and will be made available in red and other color variants. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is the winner of 2017 Red Dot Design Award The Elephone PlayX is featured to have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. But it comes with only 5-megapixel selfie camera and 13-megapixel rear camera. This device runs on Android 7.0 Operating system. Elephone P8 Lite This phone can be called as a cost effective version of the Elephone P8. The interesting thing to be noted is, this phone comes with dual rear camera of 13-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel whereas, the Elephone P8 does not offer this setup. Since it is of low cost, it uses a low-budget Mediatek MT6750 processor and FHD display of 5.5-inch. This device is coupled to have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Selfie shooter of 16-megapixel is present in this phone. Elephone P8 Mini The Elephone P8 Mini is similar to P8 lite but only the difference is its display size. It has a smaller display of 5-inch. This phone features a fingerprint scanner on the rear and available in different colors. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6's Home button might create a problem Elephone X8 Lite The Elephone X8 Lite offers a powerful Mediatek Helio X30 processor and wider FHD display of 5.5-inch. Both the front and rear camera has 16-megapixel resolution and runs Android 7.0. This device is also said to use RGB Chameleon technology in it. Now, it is our turn to decide which model of Elephone we are going to buy next.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source