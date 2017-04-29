Elephone P8 Mini with 16MP Selfie camera to have 3 color variant

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Elephone is known for manufacturing high-end smartphones with an affordable price for the customers worldwide.

Recently, the company made an announcement that they are going to launch three new camera phones - Elephone P8, P8 mini, and P8 Lite. All these phones are said to have a 16MP front-facing camera and that is the reason for calling them as camera phones. The company even started revealing few details of them in their official websites as well. You can view it by heading to their site.

Elephone announced P8 Camera phones

Along with these three phones, they also planned to launch another set of phones such as C1 Max, C1 Mini, S8, and PlayX. Among these series, the Elephone P8 Mini and P8 Lite are said to have more powerful selfie camera than the rear one. Both these phones have 13MP rear camera whereas 16MP selfie snapper.

Elephone P8 Mini comes with 3 different colors Now, the company released some more images of Elephone P8 Mini with new colors. We can see the Elegant Black, Noble Red Wine and Lovely Blue color of P8 Mini in the above picture. This color makes them look elegant and beautiful. Other than color, no other information are revealed by them. But if we look their website, it displays few details about the specs. Let us see what are those details. Less powerful version of P8 The Elephone P8 Mini is a smaller and less powerful version of Elephone P8. This phone comes with a Full HD IPS display of a 5.0-inch. Also Read: Elephone to launch at least 6 new smartphones this year It is featured to have a MediaTek MT6750 and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Rear Fingerprint sensor and dual camera setup As per the website data, the Elephone P8 Mini is supposed to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone is said to be integrated with a fingerprint sensor on the rear. If we observe carefully, we get to know that the device sports a dual camera setup at the rear which is placed horizontally. There were rumors regarding this and now this newly released images confirms this setup.

Information regarding price is not yet known. Let us wait for some more time until company reveals entire spec and price information of this camera phone.

