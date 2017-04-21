Elephone P9000 with Android 7.0 Nougat now available on Amazon.in at Rs. 11,999

Elephone, a Hong Kong based smartphone maker has announced its entry into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its budget Android handset- the P9000. Priced aggressively at Rs. 11,999, the Elephone P9000 is available on Amazon.in and packs in powerful specifications to take on its rivals such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G4, Lenovo K6 Power, etc.

Besides, hardware is not the only aspect that the company is betting upon; Elephone P9000 also runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box to offer the latest Google experience. Here's everything you need to know about the first Elephone device for the Indian market.

Elephone P9000 comes with an almost bezel-less front. The smartphone's 5.5-inch full HD OGS screen has 1.6mm ultra-thin bezels on either side to enhance the visual experience. It has a metal frame with chamfered edges to give it a premium look.

Elephone P9000 is powered by a MediaTek MT6755M octa-core processor, which is paired with 4GB RAM to support multitasking.

The smartphone has 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded by up to 64GB via microSD card. As mentioned above, Elephone P9000 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system that offers Multi-window view, quick settings, bundled notifications, data saver and many other useful features. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery unit.

For imaging, Elephone P9000 sports a 13MP rear camera equipped with Sony IMX 258 sensor. The camera has auto-focus and is paired with an LED flashlight. You will also get an 8MP selfie camera. For security, Elephone P9000 comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear side.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the smartphone comes with Type-C port, dual-SIM connectivity, 4G, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth and GPS.