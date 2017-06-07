Eligible Nubia phones will get UI 5.0; rollout begins this month

The Chinese manufacturer, Nubia is trying to create some space in competitive smartphone segment by launching a set of phones globally. Just yesterday, they have also made Z17 Mini available in India.

Along with the announcement of new smartphones, the company has also announced Nubia UI 5.0 for few of its Nubia phones. The company claimed that this update will be rolled out only for eligible Nubia phones in the market and will begin with the release this month. So, if you are a Nubia user, then wait for some time until the company releases this update for your handset.

To begin with, the company initially rolls out the closed version of UI 5.0 for Nubia Z11 by this month. After two months, the stable version of the UI will be released to Z17 Mini, the Z11, Z11 Max and Z11 Mini smartphones.

However, the second stage of this update will be rolled out to Z11 Mini S, Z9, Z9 Mini, Z9 Mini Elite Edition, Z9 Max Full Netcom version, Z9 Max Mobile Unicom version and Z9 Max Elite. For now, these are the set of phones that are eligible to receive this update.

To speak about the features present in this new version, it will come with animated icons, split-screen multi-task support, and other attributes. The animated icons are designed to change themselves based on few factors such as Calendar app will change its default icon based on the season or current weather condition.

It also includes long press option, where pressing an icon for a longer time will bring sub-menu options similar to right-click functionality of PC. To know more about this update, let us wait for some more days until the update rolls out to few of the handsets at least.

Source