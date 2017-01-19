Watch out! This emoji text bug freezes your iPhone once you receive it

Do you own an iPhone? If yes, you need to know that there is a new trick to freeze your iPhone temporarily. Well, many people have figured out numerous ways including videos, messages, links, etc. to crash an iPhone. Some of these are heavy malware whereas some just freeze the device temporarily.

The latest one in question is an emoji text is a next level bug as it does not require user interaction as the earlier malware messages or links did. This one crashes a user's iPhone as soon as the person receives the message.

The was explained on YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. As per the demonstration that is shown in the video, the bug sends a string of emoticons to the device in target and the string includes a white flag emoji, a rainbow emoji, and a zero. The video also shows that the bug affects only those iOS devices that run on iOS 10 and above. If you own an iPhone running an earlier version of iOS, then you can relax as your device is safe.

As shown in the video, once your phone receives the message, the bug gets to work and freezes the device instantly. It leaves the device unresponsive for around ten minutes and restarts the device. In addition to the screen, the message also renders the volume buttons, power button, and the home button unresponsive.

