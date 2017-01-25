“Enhanced” version of Siri on the cards for Apple iPhone 8

Apple introduced Siri, the futuristic voice assistant based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) back in 2011 with the iPhone 4s. Ever since its inception, Siri has been receiving minor updates every year. But, with things getting a little spicier in the AI voice assistants arena, it seems like the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t want to sit back and see others beat it at its own game.

According to a report published by DigiTimes, the upcoming iPhone 8 will come with an enhanced Siri to offer tough completion by the likes of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

Moreover, the fact that Apple had already acquired few startups based on machine learning including Turi, Perceptio, and VocallQ (language processing) recently corroborates that Apple is indeed working to improve Siri.

Recently, Huawei the third biggest smartphone vendor in the world (after Apple and Samsung) had launched the Huawei Mate 9 with Amazon’s Alexa.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had also released a smartphone dubbed the Honor Magic which features advanced AI capabilities. Moreover, Samsung’s much rumored Galaxy S8 is speculated to feature its own voice assistant supposedly called Bixby.

Interestingly, Bixby is created by Viv Labs, the same company that gave life to Siri. Furthermore, LG is rumored to be in talks with Amazon and Google to use their respective assistants in its smartphones.

Now, that’s enough motivation for Apple to teach Siri some new tricks that’ll put Siri on the same page, if not make it a better one, as its competitors.