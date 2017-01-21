Entry-level LG X230 receives Bluetooth certification

As the entire world is busy in witnessing the leaks about upcoming flagship phone LG G6, an entry-level smartphone from the South Korean smartphone giant, LG X230 silently passes Bluetooth certification.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has certified various models of the LG X230, which paves the way for slated global release of the entry-level phone. Nevertheless, this certification did not reveal any specs of the phone.

However, it is worth noting that the LG X230 was earlier spotted on benchmarking site, Geekbench back in October 2016 and it revealed major specifications of the phone.

SEE ALSO: LG G6 with unusual display resolution, AI assistant, and heat piping teased with invite

The LG X230 will be powered by the MediaTek MT6737M SoC, coupled with just 1GB of RAM and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There's no info related to the pricing and availability of the smartphone, as of now.

Geekbench