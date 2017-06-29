Entry-level smartphone Honor Maya shows up on TENAA

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have launched quite a few smartphones this year. Recently, Honor's flagship device Honor 9 was unveiled. Now, it looks like Honor is focusing on the entry-level market.

An unknown Honor smartphone codenamed as Maya has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. Looking at the listing, you can understand that it comes with low-end specs. Apart from the specs, the pictures of the device have also been revealed. While Honor has made no announcements about the handset, its appearance in TENAA indicates an imminent launch.

Starting with the design, Honor Maya looks plain. Its shape is more on the square side. Up front, you can see the Honor branding at the bottom bezel. The back of the device holds a circular single camera unit along with a LED flash light. Here in the picture, the phone is shown in a Gray color. However, the TENAA listing reveals that it would be offered in two more color options which are White and Gold.

On the specs angle, Honor Maya apparently is powered by a Quad-core processor, which will be running at 1.4GHz. Unfortunately, the name of the chipset is not specified. Storage-wise, the smartphone is said to have 2GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of expandable native storage. It will feature a standard 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720p and an 8MP primary camera.

Honor Maya will pack a 2,920mAh battery and it will come pre-installed with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Apart from that, we have no information about the rest of the specs. Needless to say, the pricing aspect is not known as well. Hopefully, we will get our hands on more information about the smartphone in the upcoming days.