Essential PH-1 ready to hit shelves anytime now

Essential PH-1, the smartphone from the undertaking of Android co-founder Andy Rubin, has gone through FCC certification which confirms that the smartphone will be available for sale in short while. FCC documents also made it clear that the smartphone will support every major carrier in the US including Sprint and Verizon that require CDMA connection.

FCC is the authority in the US that certifies gadgets and smartphones before they hit sale. The certification documents reflected that the smrtphone from Essential will bear a model no PH-1 whereas the variant code is A11.



Essential has also dropped a hint regarding the water resistant capabilities of the smartphone. The information came out from a tweet where an enthusiast inquired of the manufacturer whether the smartphone will be water resistant or not. The reply to which was, "We're finalizing the testing to validate our official IP rating."

No further details were shared but this gives us a slight hint that Essential PH-1 is going to be nothing less than splash resistant. Essential has built up enough hype around its upcoming smartphone and there are potential consumers who are waiting for the device eagerly.

Earlier this month there was news that Essential has hit a bump after it was accused of copyright infringement for its name itself. The case was filed by Spigen and since then Essential did not provide any detail regarding the smartphone.

The FCC certification puts the rumors to rest of Essential running into an abrupt pause.