Everything About Oppo R11; specs, leaks and more

Following the launch of its selfie-centric smartphone -- F3 and F3 Plus, the Indian cricket team sponsor company is now all set to launch the dual rear camera smartphone in the name -- R11.

Ahead of the launch, the company has also started teasing the smartphone. However, some of the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked with through Benchmark listing.

On the other hand, as per AnTuTu listing, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor and another 20-megapixel secondary sensor.

As per the image, the so-called Oppo R11 will be made out of metal, and its antenna lines are visible on the top of this render just like iPhone 7 series.

In a reaffirming way, few more images had been reportedly taken from a Chinese TV advertisement and showed that the alleged Oppo R11 smartphone in the hands of Chinese pop singer and Actor, Wang Junkai.

SEE ALSO: Oppo R11 Plus variant appears on TENNA: Launching alongside Oppo R11

On the other hand, the AnTuTu listing shared on the Chinese social media website revealed that the purported Oppo R11 is expected to come packed with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

This phone is said to run on Android 7.0 Nougat and reportedly come with 64GB of built-in storage.