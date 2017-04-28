Exclusive: ZTE is reportedly working to launch a mid-range selfie-centered smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE is planning to launch a new mid-range Android smartphone in the Indian market. As per our sources, the new smartphone will be priced under Rs. 18,000 and will be launched in second or third week of May 2017.

We believe it's the ZTE Nubia M2 Lite, which was launched last month in the Chinese market at a price of CNY 1,799. The smartphone was launched along with two other Android handsets- ZTE Nubia M2 and Nubia N2.

If ZTE manages to price the upcoming smartphone in the price-bracket of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000, it is destined to compete with OPPO's 'Selfie Expert' and Vivo's 'Perfect Selfie' line-up of mid-range handsets. As noted, Vivo has just announced another variant of Vivo V5- the Vivo V5s- packing a 20MP front camera at a price-point of Rs. 18,900 in India.

We also got our hands on two exclusive images of the upcoming ZTE M2 Lite for the Indian market. The images show a sleek device flaunting a metal frame, glossy Black colour rear with Nubia's traditional Red colored camera ring. A large front camera sensor paired with an LED flash light can also be seen in the above image.

The expected Nubia M2 Lite features a 16MP selfie camera (CMOS sensor) with an 80 degree field of view. The rear camera sports a 13MP resolution and works on Sony EXMOR RS CMOS sensor.

Nubia M2 Lite flaunts a 5.5-inch HD screen with a 2.5D curved glass. Nubia smartphones are quite well-known for their nifty camera features and the M2 Lite will also offer a variety of useful camera modes and filters.

Besides, Nubia M2 Lite will come running an octa-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM. A 3,000 mAh battery unit will run the show on the dual-SIM Android handset.

We will update the space for more information on the upcoming smartphone.