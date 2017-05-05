Experience wide-angle selfies in mid-range with the new Selfie Expert- OPPO F3

OPPO has launched yet another class leading product- OPPO F3 Selfie centered mid-range Android smartphone in the Indian market. The handset marks an upgrade of OPPO's Selfie Expert family of smartphones by integrating a first-of-its kind dual front-facing camera that was previously seen in OPPO F3 Plus.

The smartphone is launched at a price of Rs. and in addition to a revolutionary dual selfie-camera; it also makes sure you get the best-in-class mobile experience at a pocket friendly price-point. Let's find out how OPPO F3 proves to be a jack of all trades in the world of smartphones.

Stepping up the Selfie game with 16MP+8MP dual front-facing camera

OPPO F3 is designed to redefine the selfie experience with its dual front-facing camera. The smartphone features a 16MP+8MP selfie camera that comprises of one primary lens for regular selfies and one ultra-wide-angle lens for group selfies. The 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper works on a 6P lens that gives a larger field-of-view, technically twice larger view than a normal selfie camera can achieve.

Moreover, the 6P lens also addresses the main challenge of capturing an extra wide frame with minimal image distortion.

The other front camera utilizes 16 MP resolution, 1/3-inch sensor and a large f/2.0 aperture to deliver detailed pictures with natural colours. The front camera also inherits the advancements seen in previous Selfie Expert phones, including high dynamic range, vivid depth and minimized noise.

And this is not it; the front camera also comes equipped with intelligent software algorithms such as Smart Facial Recognition, screen flash and Beautify 4.0 to further enhance the selfie experience in non-favorable light conditions.

Last but not the least, the wide-angle lens ensures that the whole party gets into the shot. This makes OPPO F3 an ideal mid-range Android handset to address the growing trend of selfie and group selfies in the today's world.

Premium Craftsmanship that speaks for itself

OPPO F3 does not compromise on style and durability. The smartphone has a sleek metal unibody design that looks every bit of premium and also scores high on durability. The multi-stage manufacturing process that involves sand-spraying, three stage polishing and several rounds of CNC milling, results in a carefully crafted mobile device that offers a smooth metal surface but also maintains the required grip in hands.

The rear side of OPPO F3 flaunts a high-strength metal, and the front is occupied by a 5.5-inch 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen offering unmatched durability. The chamfered edges and the chrome lining on home button and on the rear camera module further adds to the premium look of the smartphone.

Besides, the amazingly light weight OPPO F3 with correctly placed hardware buttons and rounded corners is also very ergonomic to use in everyday life.

Another significant design aspect is the smart fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button. The OPPO F3 uses an advanced solid-state fingerprint reader, which only requires a slight touch to unlock the device.

OPPO say that the biometric senor is equipped with a hydrophobic membrane that uses the same principle as a naturally water-resistant lotus leaf. This gives the fingerprint reader an enhanced success rate even when a user's fingers are moist.

The Vibrant 5.5-inch Full HD Screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OPPO F3 sports a 5.5-inch multi-touch full HD IPS display. The screen is fairly bright, has good viewing angles and also offers an amazing touch response. The images on the large 5.5-inch 1080p screen look vivid and 1080p video playback is bound to make you stick to the screen for hours.

Moreover, if you love to play 3D games, then the OPPO F3's crisp full HD screen is a perfect device for you to conduct long gaming sessions as it comes with an eye protection mode that filters the blue light that can strain your eyes when you use the handset in low-light conditions. The display also gets Corning's latest Gorilla Glass 5 protection to protect it from accidental damages.

Octa-core Processor and 4GB RAM to deliver lag free performance

OPPO F3 is not just about a capable camera and a premium design, the smartphone also makes sure you get the best-in-class processing and multitasking performance. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

The combination delivers lag free performance in everyday usage. The applications fire up instantly and the handset does not stutter while you run the most demanding operations such as editing pictures in photo editing apps, live-streaming on Facebook, full HD video recording, emails, etc.

No compromise on storage and connectivity

With the triple-slot tray, you can add two separate 4G SIM cards and a memory card of up to 128GB simultaneously. This helps you achieve work-life balance and giving plenty of flexibility in talk and data plans.

Besides, it is worth mentioning that OPPO F3 offers 64 GB of onboard storage that if expanded further to 128GB will allow you to store at least 50,000 photos on your smartphone. That's more than enough you would actually need in everyday life.

Verdict

Summing up all, it is quite clear that OPPO F3 is more than just a selfie centered smartphone. It offers a premium and durable design, an amazing multimedia experience with its large 5.5-inch display, captures best-in-class group selfies and brings along a secure and smart fingerprint sensor.

Further, the smartphone does not compromise on storage, connectivity and serves everyday tasks without breaking up a sweat. At a price-point of Rs. , it seems like a value for money deal for consumers who are looking for a reliable and capable smartphone experience.