Facebook launches an app for watching videos on Smart TVs

Facebook the social media giant has apparently announced that the company is launching a new app that will help people watch Facebook videos on a bigger screen.

The company in its blog post has revealed that new Facebook video app for TV will be rolled out soon to app stores for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV for now. However, the company has plans to bring the app to more platforms in the days to come.

"Our video app for TV is a new way to enjoy Facebook videos on a bigger screen. Last year we rolled out the ability for you to stream videos from Facebook to your TV, and today's announcement expands this capability," Facebook said.

Once the app is launched, you will be able to watch videos shared by friends or Pages you follow, top live videos from around the world, and recommended videos based on your interests using the app. Further, you will be able to view videos that you've saved to watch later The app will also provide an option to revisit videos you've watched, shared or uploaded.

Facebook, on the other hand, has announced that it will focus greatly on videos and on improving video experience this year. And with this launch, Facebook has taken the first step to make videos on its platform richer, more engaging and more flexible. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the app will do and how people will use it to enjoy Facebook videos in a new way.