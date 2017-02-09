Facebook Lite receives 200 million active users: Here's how the app works

Launched back in 2015, Facebook Lite has gained wide popularity in just a few months of its launch. The latest update suggest that the clocked down version of the official Facebook app now has over 200 million user base.

To recall, Facebook Lite was launched for the low-end Android devices or people connected to a poor network. Yes, using Facebook Lite a user can get updated with the updated news feed and other updates without spending heavy data.

In support of the swift growth of Facebook Lite application, Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook in a post mention, "FB Lite is helping business owners grow and reach customers on mobile even when bandwidth is at a minimum."

Further stating the key aim behind launching Facebook Lite, the COO says that in certain places internet connection can be slow and spotty and hence fails to support all the functions available on Facebook or load the news feed.

Hence, Facebook Lite gives people access to core Facebook experiences like News Feed more quickly and while consuming very less data, which in turn is helping out those business users who are in countries that are mobile first or mobile only.

After receiving an overwhelming response, Facebook Lite has been updated with a range of new improvements making the application more reliable and faster. Facebook is taking this initiative to cater to the needs of those with weak internet connection issues.