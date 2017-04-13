Facebook Messenger reaches a new milestone with 1.2 Billion monthly active users

Facebook the social media giant has just announced that it now has 1.2 billion monthly active users on its Messenger platform. Reportedly, the company has seen a 200 million user rise in just 8 months while reaching the new figure.

David Marcus, Head of Messenger, revealed the stats and at the same time, he also exclaimed that messages that have been sent or are being sent per active user are on a massive rise. Further, he stated that the company has managed to achieve 'double-digit growth percentage-wise'.

Facebook Messenger has now come close to WhatsApp where the messaging app also harbors 1.2 billion monthly active users. As for other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, these still could reach the same mark in the coming years or so. Currently, Twitter has about 100 million daily active users and around 320 million monthly active users whereas Instagram has reported that they have around 400 million daily active users and close to 600 million monthly active users.

However, coming back to Facebook Messenger, the app downloads according to a report from TechCrunch also seems to have grown 5.66 percent year on year from 145.3 million in the first quarter of 2016 to 153.5M in the first quarter of 2017.

Considering all these, Facebook Messenger is doing good and to be exact is also making some good revenue for the company. Besides, since its separation from Facebook's main platform, Messenger has been evolving and adding new features like chatbots, payments, video calls, and a Snapchat-like feature called Messenger Day. Most recently, Facebook Messenger has added an SMS feature on its platform.

All in all, Facebook is not resting on the milestone it has reached. Basically, with the addition of the new features, the company will be looking to add more users and at the same time engage more users through its platform.