Fancy rugged Blackview BV7000 Pro offers Discount coupon

Blackview have already released tons of rugged models under their brand from past few years. One such model is BV7000 Pro which was recently released by the company.

These devices were designed keeping a budget in mind. One can even call this smartphone as the budget-friendly product by the company. Now the price of this phone is made still cheaper by offering discount coupons along with it. This is a great news for the people who look for very solid rugged smartphone for their outdoor activities. Avail this offer quickly since the discount sale will end soon.

How to avail this offer? Visit TomTop website where you need to apply the coupon code SDXBV7K while buying this device. The phone which was priced at US $209.99 is now available for US $192.99 with a discount of 9%. You can now save few bucks to buy this solid rugged phone. For your reference, the specifications of this phone are given below. Ultra thin delicate body Blackview BV7000 Pro is made up of Alloy Frame and ultra thin delicate body. It gives a silky smooth and soft touch when held. It offers a FullHD display of 5-inch having a resolution of 1920*1080 pixel of 360ppi. It comes with color saturation and power saving option, especially for eye protection. Water and Dust Proof This device is designed in such a way that it can stand up to 2 hours under 5m water. Even the body is built to offer a protection against dust. Utilization of zero-gap mechanism in every corner of the phone helps in preventing the entrance of dust, sand, ash and water. Speakers are also designed to be waterproof. Drop proof Solid as a rock, it survives any drop from normal height. The alloy frame body serves as a cushion when you drop the phone. Rubber protector is also used for battery and USB port. MT6750T processor Blackview BV7000 Pro is powered by MTK6750T 1.5GHz Octa Core CPU which has the high efficiency for data processing and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. It is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of native storage. This can be expanded further up to 32 GB using a microSD card slot. Fantastic camera This smartphone features to have a fantastic camera of 13MP with F/2.0 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF, RWB, HDR options on the rear. Whereas, the selfie camera is designed to have 8 Mega Pixel. It is more than enough to shoot an amazing selfie. Battery and Network Blackview BV7000 Pro houses a large battery of 3500mAh capacity which offers long talk time and standby. It also comes with 5V/2A fast charge power adapter. Speaking about the network, this phone supports 4G-LTE, 3G WCDMA, and 2G GSM as well. Connectivity options Connectivity options include WiFi b/g/n, BT4.0, 4G FDD-LTE, USB Type-C, OTG and a Dual SIM (micro SIM + nano SIM). This device has a fingerprint scanner to safeguard your privacy and includes GPS receiver, FM radio, accelerometer, and compass options in it. IP68 certified Blackview BV7000 Pro is IP68 certified as well. It just weighs 223g and measures 153.0 x 78.9 x 12.6 mm.

So if you were hunting for this kind of solid rugged phone offering so many best features in it, then this is the right chance to grab it before the offer ends.