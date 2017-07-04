Find out if your Xiaomi phone will be getting the Android Nougat update

Yesterday we reported that Xiaomi is all set to debut the MIUI 9 closed beta testing. This means that the update will not be rolled out to all the Xiaomi devices but only to selected users of the closed beta group initially.

Notably, Xiaomi formed a Secret group for the testers and developers to test the MIUI 9. Other than that, the company also announced that a few devices will be updated to Android Nougat. However, we didn't know for sure which Xiaomi devices will be getting the update. Finally, we have got our answers as the company has released a list mentioning the eligible devices.

As per the list, the update will hit a total of fourteen devices. The Xiaomi devices that will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat include the Mi Max, Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix and Mi Note 4X. While the devices that will get an upgrade to Android 7.1 Nougat are the Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi 5C and Redmi 4X.

Some of the expected devices such as the Xiaomi Mi, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 have not made it to the list. As of now, it is still unclear why the company has decided not to upgrade them. However, don't forget that the Redmi Note 4X is the same as the Redmi Note 4 that is sold in India.

The MIUI 9 update will bring about features such as a new UI, picture-in-picture mode, split screen. The update is expected to be available to users by the end of August.