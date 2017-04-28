First flash sale: Xiaomi Mi 6 got sold out in seconds

We know that Xiaomi has finally begun its sale in China. But as expected by everyone, the device is out of stock now!

The Xiaomi Mi6 was made available for sale across several e-commerce platforms such as Mi Home, Xiaomi Mall, Jingdong, Tesco, and Suning. This sale was open only for few seconds before we saw a label saying that all the phones were sold out in stores. It should also be noted that Xiaomi has already mentioned that only black variant will go on sale on this first flash sale.

To keep up to its word, the company made only black smartphone available to the buyers. Though users were not given an option to select between multiple colors, they were offered with two different storage variants of the same color.

That is, the phone with 6GB RAM + 64GB native storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB native storage was out for sale. If you have planned of buying this phone but disheartened to see out of stock message, then you may have to wait for some more time until Xiaomi comes up with the second flash sale.

But if the price is not a concern for you, then you can buy them from third-party resellers who are offering the same phone but with slightly higher price. To recall the specs, the phone is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset making it be the first Chinese brand to have such a high-end spec.

This processor comes with custom Kyro cores paired with Adreno 540 GPU. With a Full HD display of 5.15-inch screen, it has a resolution of 1080x1920 pixel. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB native storage. Mi6 is backed by a 3350mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0.