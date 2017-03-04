Flipkart announces attractive discounts on Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Good news for Apple fans! E-commerce giant Flipkart is now offering a flat 5 percent discount and other exchange offers with Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. While the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cost Rs 60,000 and Rs 72,000, respectively, now the consumers will have to pay a little less compared to the original price.

And there's more. Current iPhone users will be eligible to get an additional exchange discount along with the 5 percent discount when using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. However, the offer is limited to select iPhone color and storage variants.

In any case, doing the math consumers will now be able to purchase the iPhone 7 (32GB) for Rs 57,000 from Rs 60,000, while the 128GB variant will be available at Rs 66,500 down from Rs 70,000. For the higher storage version, iPhone 7 256GB the price has been slashed down to Rs 76,000 from Rs 80,000.

Likewise, theiPhone 7 Plus 32GB variant will be available for Rs 68,400 down from Rs 72,000, the 128GB model at Rs 77,900 from Rs 82,000 and the 256GB variant at Rs 87,400 from Rs 92,000, which is currently out of stock.

Flipkart is giving away more. The e-commerce company is providing exchange offers on both iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. As per the offer consumers can avail up to Rs 25,100 discount on the exchange of old iPhones. And the discount basically depends on the model and condition of the older iPhone. Non-iPhone users can also exchange their OnePlus 3, Google Pixel and LG G4 for a new iPhone under Flipkart's new iPhone 7 exchange offer.

In addition, the exchange offer includes additional 15 percent discount for a new iPhone 7 when exchanged with older iPhones like iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. Notably, with this additional 15 percent discount, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will get an extra cut in the original price.