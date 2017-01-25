Flipkart announces flat Rs 10,000 discount on Google Pixel devices

While the premium pricing has been keeping the Google Pixel devices out of reach from many potential customers, the e-commerce giant Flipkart is now offering flat Rs 10,000 upfront discount on the smartphones. The discount will be available if you're using your credit or debit card to buy the device.

Earlier, Snapdeal also had announced a sale where it was offering Google Pixel smartphones with a cashback of Rs 10,000.

However, the discount on the phone seems to have come at a time when various reports are emerging about poor sales for Google's Pixel smartphones in India. Many have blamed the high pricing of the smartphones for the low sales. So at such juncture, Google and its online partners are introducing these discounts to boost the sale of Pixel smartphones and make it even more popular.

Flipkart's offer is valid till January 31, 2017, and is applicable to all credit and debit card transactions. The Google Pixel (32GB) variant is priced at Rs 57,000, whereas the Pixel (128GB) variant costs Rs 66,000. Now, after the flat discount, the prices will come down to Rs 47,000 for the 32GB variant, and Rs 56,000 for the 128GB variant. The flat discount is also applicable on interest based EMI transactions with tenure ranging between 3 months to 24 months.

Hold on, there's more. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging your old smartphone for a new Pixel. Nonetheless, the final exchange discount rate will differ based on the brand and model of your smartphone. Well, a maximum discount of Rs 23,000 is applicable on iPhone 6s Plus, which is usually Rs 20,000 on other smartphones. On smartphones such as HTC One M8, you can get a maximum discount of Rs 7,160, Rs 11,190 on Nexus 6P, whereas, for something like OnePlus 3, you can get exchange discount of up to Rs 12,000.

The Pixel XL, on the contrary, does not come with the discount.

