Flipkart Apple Days Sale is here: Buy iPhone 7 at Rs. 20,001 Discount

If you ever planned on buying an iPhone or if you ever thought that owning an iPhone is a far fetched dream, then here is a great deal for you. Flipkart has got quite a lot amazing offers in store.

It is back with Apple Days Sale which hosted various discounts and offers on iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, and few other Apple devices. This sale is for three days which began just yesterday and is going to end on April 26. Out of all the offers and discounts, the biggest one is given for iPhone 7 of 256GB variant. It is made available in the store with a flat discount of Rs. 20,000.

Let us see in detail about the offers on different Apple products.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus The Silver, Black, Jet Black, Gold and Rose Gold variant of iPhone 7 256GB is sold for just Rs. 59,999 on Flipkart. One is also eligible for a further discount of up to Rs. 19,000 if they are exchanging it with an older device. But the discount amount totally depends on the phone you are going to exchange. Also Read: Images of dummy model of alleged iPhone 8 surface online It is not an end, if you have an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, then you will get an extra 5 percent off. The iPhone 7 with 32GB and 128GB variant receives a discount of Rs.12,001 and Rs.12,501 respectively. Whereas, iPhone 7 Plus with 128 GB and 32GB are now available at a discounted price of Rs. 70,899 and Rs. 61,399 respectively. iPhone 6S, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5S The iPhone 6 16GB gets an offer of Rs. 26,010 off and now one can buy it for just Rs. 25,990. The same exchange offer and Axis Bank credit card offer is applicable to these phones as well. The iPhone 6 with 16GB is having a discount of Rs. 26,010 off, and 5S with 16GB at Rs.6000 off. On the other hand,iPhone SE of 16GB variant is having a flat discount of Rs.6,000 off. Apple MacBook Forget about phones, even MacBook is receiving a huge discount offer now. The Apple MacBook Air is now priced at just Rs. 54,990 for Axis bank credit card. Also Read: WhatsApp iOS users can now ask Siri to read and reply to their latest messages Even 10 percent of discount of up to Rs. 1,500 is offered on other debit and credit cards as well. The Apple MacBook Pro range is now having an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000 with additional discounts based on cards. Apple Watch The Apple Watch is also listed in this discount offer. The Apple smartwatch is listed with a discount of 35% and Apple watches series 1 is getting an extra Rs.1000 off. Other products Other Apple products are also listed such as iPod and iPad devices, Beats headphones, and other accessories. Visit Flipkart to know more about this offer. This deal is going to end soon. Hurry up!