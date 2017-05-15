Flipkart Big 10 Sale: Top smartphone offers you can avail

Well, with how things are progressing in the online e-commerce segment, it is expected that smartphone sales through sharp discounts and offers could play a major role in the success of e-commerce companies in 2017.

Against such backdrop, Amazon and Flipkart are fighting it out for a larger share of the segment in the smartphone category and the two retailers are giving an extra push to stimulate demand for the segment. As such the companies are going all out with flat discounts and cash back offers for several smartphones to further attract users and increase sales.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart and Amazon offers: Upto 50% off on Motorola Moto smartphones

While Amazon has just concluded its Great Indian Sale just yesterday, Flipkart has launched its "Big 10 Sale" and the company is offering many enticing deals on several smartphones. Offers are being provided for many smartphones from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, Google, Xiaomi and much more. There are other offers on other categories of goods as well.

In any case, Flipkart's Big 10 sale will be running until May 18. So if you are looking to buy a smartphone this might be the right time.

Here are some of the top deals on Flipkart.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Apple iPhones Flipkart is offering discounts on various models of Apple iPhones. As such, the iPhone 5s is available at a discount of Rs 15,499. This model also gets another Rs 14,500 if you are exchanging your old phone. The Apple iPhone 6s 32GB can be bought for just Rs. 33,999 from its original price of Rs. 47,999. You can exchange your old smartphone for an instant discount up to Rs. 20,000 on your purchase. Further, Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage gets nearly 26 percent off on the original price of Rs 60,000 and you can now get this phone for Rs 43,999. Apple iPhone 7 black color variant with 256 GB storage gets a 22 percent discount from the MRP of Rs 80,000 price, The device is now available for Rs 61,999. The 128 GB version is available for Rs 65,999. Likewise, the jet black color version of iPhone 7 with 128 GB storage is retailing for around Rs 50,999 on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 7 Plus has 23 percent off and is available at a starting price of Rs 54,999 from the original price of Rs 72,000. Apple iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black is available at Rs 65,999 with 128 GB total storage. The iPhone 7 Red with 128 GB storage gets a 5 percent discount on the original MRP and is available for Rs 66,000. Google Pixel Google Pixel 32GB is currently available for Rs. 43,999 from its original price of Rs. 57,000. There is also exchange offer which will add an additional discount value to the price offered in exchange for your old smartphone. So if you have a working device, you should be able to easily get the Pixel devices for under Rs 50,000 given the current discount offers. Samsung OnNxt, J5 and J6 Samsung Galaxy OnNxt is getting Rs 3,000 off this phone is available for Rs 14,900. Samsung's Galaxy J5 and J6 series also have Rs 3,300 off on their original price. The 2016 edition of J5 is starting at Rs 9,990 under the discount scheme. Moto G5 Plus Moto G5 Plus which was recently launched at a price of Rs. 13,999 is getting Rs 1,000 off. The smartphone is now retailing at Rs 15,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. In addition, Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee of Rs 7,000 on this phone when you exchange for a newer phone later on. However, if you are choosing this option then you will have to pay Rs 399 extra. Lenovo Flipkart is offering few offers on Lenovo smartphones as well. The Lenovo K6 Power has an exchange offer where you can avail up to Rs, 9,000 off on exchanging your old smartphone. The Lenovo Phab 2 series smartphones also get some attractive discounts. Lenovo Phab 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 from its original price of Rs.10,999. There is also up to Rs.7,500 Off on Exchange. Lenovo Phab 2 Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 from its original price of Rs.14,999. There is also up to Rs.11,000 off on Exchange. Lenovo Phab 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,990 from its original price of Rs. 30,000. There is also up to Rs. 20,000 off on Exchange. Swipe Elite Series Smartphones Flipkart is also offering great discounts on Swipe ELITE series smartphones as well. The ELITE series that caters to people from various segments will be available at a price featuring huge discounts of up to Rs. 3000. As such, the Elite Max priced at Rs. 12,999 is getting Rs, 5,000 off and is now available at a price of just Rs. 7,999. Elite Sense (4G) priced at Rs. 8,199 is getting Rs. 2,200 off and is now available at a price of just Rs. 5,999. Elite 3 priced at Rs. 6,999 is getting Rs. 2,000 off and is now available at Rs. 4,999. Elite Star (16GB) which is priced at Rs. 4,500 is getting Rs. 701 off and is now available at Rs. 3,799.