Flipkart Exchange Offer is Here, iPhone 6 16GB Variant Available at Rs. 9,990

Why do most us opt for Android smartphone over iOS handsets? One of the key reason behind the choice is the hefty price tag of Apple's iPhone. At this juncture, what if we say that you can get a 16GB iPhone 6, Space Grey color variant at Rs. 9,990? It's like a dream come true, right? Well, this is no misleading rumor and is rightly put that iPhone 6 is now available for as low as Rs. 9,990, exclusively on Flipkart.

The online e-commerce website has come up with the biggest ever discount sale of the millennium, as it now offers iPhone 6 at a discount of Rs. 22,000. However, there's still a catch to avail the offer. Let's check out.

Yes, to be eligible to avail this exchange offer, the customer is required to exchange an old phone of a similar price tag or somewhere close to it. When taking a close look, only 3D Touch-enabled iPhone 6s Plus comes with such a value. So, the question here arises is, will customers exchange their iPhone 6s Plus for iPhone 6? It's surely unlikely that anyone would, until a crazy one pops up out of the lot.

SEE ALSO: LeEco Le 2 64GB Storage Variant Available in India, Up For Sale Exclusively on Snapdeal

Alongside the flat discount offer, the customers can also avail an extra 5 percent instant discount when purchasing the product with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Well, adding on, there seems to be no option for EMI payment available with this offer.

Not only is the online store limited to iPhone 6 Space Grey variant, but Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 20,000 discount on iPhone 6 16GB Silver variant which is originally available at Rs. 36,990. Alongside iPhone 6 variants, Flipkart also lists similar exchange discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets as well.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals